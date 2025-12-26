Lahore weather update as new rain system to enter Pakistan tonight

LAHORE – A rain-bringing system is expected to enter Pakistan tonight, bringing much-needed relief to dry weather conditions in several parts of the country.

The system, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, will affect northern areas such as Murree, Galyat, and other high-altitude regions, where rain will be accompanied by snowfall.

While the system is likely to bring some showers, most of Punjab, including Lahore, will experience dry weather with only light clouds passing through.

In Lahore, the chances of substantial rainfall remain low, and any cloud cover will likely pass without bringing much rain.

The weather department has also predicted that dense fog will be a persistent feature in the morning and evening hours in Lahore and various districts of Punjab. This will likely affect visibility and cause traffic disruptions during the early hours and late evening.

As for temperatures, Lahore is expected to experience a minimum temperature of around 8.5°C, with a maximum reaching up to 21°C. The foggy conditions, coupled with the moderate temperatures, will create a chilly atmosphere, particularly in the mornings and evenings.

The weather system’s primary impact is expected in the northern and hilly regions, while the rest of the country will experience milder weather with little to no rain.