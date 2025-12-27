New minimum age Requirement for purchasing energy drinks announced

KUWAIT CITY – Kuwait has enforced stringent regulations regarding the sale and consumption of energy drinks, which include a complete ban on their sale in restaurants, educational institutions, and government offices.

The new laws, aimed at controlling the circulation of energy drinks, have also introduced an age restriction and daily consumption limits.

Kuwait’s health minister Dr. Ahmed Abdul Wahab Al-Awadi said the government issued a ministerial decision to regulate energy drinks, which includes strict conditions on the minimum age for purchase, daily consumption limits, and points of sale.

Under the new rules, energy drinks will only be sold to individuals aged 18 and above, and a person is allowed to consume a maximum of two cans per day. Each can must contain no more than 80 milligrams of caffeine per 250 milliliters.

Manufacturers and importers are now required to include clear health warning messages on packaging, and a complete ban has been imposed on the advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of energy drinks.

The decision also prohibits the sale and consumption of energy drinks in all public and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, as well as in government offices.

Moreover, restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, food trucks, vending machines, and online delivery platforms are not permitted to sell or supply energy drinks.

However, energy drinks may still be sold in cooperative societies and specific parallel markets.