Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 27 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher by Rs5,000 in a single day, pushing it to staggering Rs473,362 per tiola and setting alarm bells ringing among buyers.

The upward momentum was equally visible in smaller quantities, with 10 grams of gold climbing by Rs429 to reach Rs405,831, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates Today

Category Change New Price Gold (per tola) ↑ Rs5,000 Rs473,362 Gold (10 grams) ↑ Rs429 Rs405,831

Latest Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 432,208.33 412,562.50 353,625.00 Per 1 Gram 37,055.33 35,371.00 30,318.00 Per 10 Gram 370,553.33 353,710.00 303,180.00 Per Ounce 1,050,266.25 1,002,526.88 859,308.75

On the global front, gold prices edged higher to $4,510 per ounce, including a $20 premium, adding fuel to the relentless rise in local rates.

Silver was not left behind in the precious metals rally, as its price leapt by Rs240 to hit Rs7,945 per tola, further underscoring the intense heat in the bullion marke