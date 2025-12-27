TECNO’s SPARK 40 and CAMON 40 Series Available at Qist Bazaar 2025

KARACHI – TECNO, a leading smartphone brand known for making innovative technology accessible for everyone, is part of Qist Bazaar 2025 at Expo Center Karachi, Hall No. 5. From 26–28 December 2025, visitors are experiencing the latest TECNO smartphones first-hand and purchasing their favorite devices on convenient installment plans, making advanced technology more accessible than ever.

Spark 40 Series Gaining Strong Youth Response

The recently launched SPARK 40 Series is receiving strong appreciation from young smartphone users across Pakistan. The lineup combines stylish design with premium features and powerful AI capabilities that enhance productivity, creativity, and everyday efficiency. With AI Studio, users are turning everyday photos into instantly share-ready images.

The series features 45W Fast Charging with a 5200mAh Long‑lasting Battery, delivering all‑day power in a slim and comfortable design. It also offers a 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED Display, a smooth 144Hz Refresh Rate, and up to 4500nits Brightness.

The SPARK 40 Pro+ also supports 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging and is available at Qist Bazaar on 3, 6, 9, and 12‑month installment plans, with an advance starting from PKR 9,900.

Camon 40 Series Designed for Photography Enthusiasts

Earlier this year, TECNO introduced the CAMON 40 Series, designed for users who value both aesthetics and photography performance. With FlashSnap, AIStudio, an AMOLED display, and a premium trendy design, the series is attracting photography enthusiasts and style‑conscious users. At Qist Bazaar, customers are getting CAMON 40 Pro with an advance of PKR 15,900, followed by 12 monthlyinstallments of PKR 6,500.

Wide Range of TECNO Smartphones Available

Alongside these hero models, visitors are also experiencing and purchasing Spark Go 2, Spark40C, Spark40, Spark40 Pro and Camon40Pro — all available on easy installment plans at the TECNO booth.

Making Premium Technology Easier to Own

Through Qist Bazaar 2025, TECNO is making advanced smartphone technology easier to own for everyone. Customers are visiting Expo Center Karachi, Hall No. 5, exploring the lineup, testing devices, and choosing installment options that match their lifestyle and budget.

TECNO believes that innovative, high‑quality smartphones should be accessible to everyone, and Qist Bazaar 2025 is another step toward making premium technology simpler, smarter, and more affordable across Pakistan.

Visit the TECNO booth at Qist Bazaar to avail exciting installment offers. For more product information, please visit TECNO’s official website: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/pak/