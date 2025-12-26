Net Metering Applications not stopped as DISCOs shift to online Registration

LAHORE – Pakistan’s electricity distribution companies have issued major clarification regarding the registration of net metering applications.

Sources within DISCOs confirmed that registration for new net metering applications has not been stopped. Instead, consumers are now being directed to submit applications exclusively through the online portal, leaving behind the traditional manual process.

According to insiders, new applicants are actively using Net Metering Portal, where the system provides instant registration numbers and application receipt dates immediately upon submission. This move aims to streamline the process and ensure faster, more efficient service for consumers eager to adopt solar energy solutions.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy announced major revision to country’s net metering policy, reshaping incentives for solar power users nationwide. Under new system, solar consumers will receive Rs11 per unit for electricity exported to the grid, down from the previous Rs25.98 per unit, and solar agreements will now last five years.

Unlike old policy, excess electricity can no longer offset total consumption, instead, fixed per-unit compensation set by Nepra will apply. Electricity drawn from the grid continues to be billed at standard rates.

Pakistani government also introduced licensing requirement for all solar installations up to 25 kilowatts, ending previous exemptions for domestic, commercial, and industrial users. Officials cited financial and operational pressures on the power sector as the reason for the overhaul, while assuring that most solar users will not face major impacts.