Today Gold Rates in Pakistan: 18, 22 & 24 Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold price remained at all time high of Rs470,862 per tola while 10 grams crossed Rs4Lac mark for first time in history.

The gold market entered uncharted territory, sending shockwaves through consumers alike. For the first time in history, the price of 10 grams of gold has smashed past Rs400,000 mark, while international prices rocketing beyond $4,480 per ounce, rattling financial systems worldwide.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs470,862 Gold (10 grams) Rs403,688

According to figures released by the Saraffa Association, gold prices surged dramatically in a single day. The cost of 10 grams jumped by Rs7,288 to Rs403,687, while the price per tola soared by Rs8,500, reaching a jaw-dropping Rs471,000.

Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 431,016 411,425 352,650 Per 1 Gram 36,953 35,273 30,234 Per 10 Gram 369,535 352,738 302,347 Per Ounce 1,047,370 999,762 856,939

Experts point to intensifying global economic and geopolitical turmoil as the main force driving this historic rally. With fears of financial instability and market volatility growing, investors around the world are rushing toward gold as the ultimate safe haven.

The gold rush is not limited to bars and jewelry. Investors are increasingly turning to gold-backed financial products, especially exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Data from the World Gold Council reveals that gold ETFs have attracted a staggering $64 billion in inflows this year alone, underscoring the scale of the global flight to safety.