Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan – 23 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained all tine high amid economic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions. Per Tola Gola stayed at Rs462,362 in the domestic sarafa market on Tuesday while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased, opening at Rs391,085 after rise of Rs5,315.
Pakistan Gold Rates
|Category
|Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs462,362
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs391,085
22Karat Gold Rates
|Gold Rate
|24K
|22K
|21K
|18K
|Per Tola
|465,100
|426,341
|406,962.
|348,825
|Per 1 Gram
|39,876
|36,553
|34,891.5
|29,907
|Per 10 Grams
|398,760
|365,530
|348,915
|299,070
|Per Ounce
|1,130,193
|1,036,010
|988,918
|847,644
The surge in local prices comes as spot gold reached new all-time high during early Asian trading. Bullion prices climbed amid growing expectations of interest rate cuts, continued geopolitical instability, and strong demand from central banks and exchange-traded funds. Gold peaked at $4,445.69 per ounce, marking its highest level on record.
Market analysts believe the upward trend is likely to continue into 2026. Forecasts suggest that gold prices could reach new record levels in dollar terms, which may further push up domestic prices in Pakistan, particularly if the Pakistani rupee remains under pressure.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also moved higher. The price of silver reached a historic high of Rs7,205 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs6,177, reflecting an increase of Rs187 recorded earlier in the week.