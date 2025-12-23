Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan – 23 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained all tine high amid economic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions. Per Tola Gola stayed at Rs462,362 in the domestic sarafa market on Tuesday while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased, opening at Rs391,085 after rise of Rs5,315.

Pakistan Gold Rates

Category Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs462,362 Gold (10 grams) Rs391,085

22Karat Gold Rates

Gold Rate 24K 22K 21K 18K Per Tola 465,100 426,341 406,962. 348,825 Per 1 Gram 39,876 36,553 34,891.5 29,907 Per 10 Grams 398,760 365,530 348,915 299,070 Per Ounce 1,130,193 1,036,010 988,918 847,644

The surge in local prices comes as spot gold reached new all-time high during early Asian trading. Bullion prices climbed amid growing expectations of interest rate cuts, continued geopolitical instability, and strong demand from central banks and exchange-traded funds. Gold peaked at $4,445.69 per ounce, marking its highest level on record.

Market analysts believe the upward trend is likely to continue into 2026. Forecasts suggest that gold prices could reach new record levels in dollar terms, which may further push up domestic prices in Pakistan, particularly if the Pakistani rupee remains under pressure.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also moved higher. The price of silver reached a historic high of Rs7,205 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs6,177, reflecting an increase of Rs187 recorded earlier in the week.