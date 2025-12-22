Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Prices – 22 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs456,162 per tola, while rate for 10 grams climbed by Rs1,115 to Rs391,085.

24 Karat Gold Price

Category Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs456,162 Gold (10 Grams) Rs391,085

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 421,483 402,325 344,850 Per 1 Gram 36,135 34,493 29,565 Per 10 Gram 361,359 344,933 295,657

The rebound came after gold prices had fallen by Rs900 per tola on Friday, reflecting continued volatility in the precious metals market.

Internationally, gold prices advanced by $13, pushing the global rate to $4,338 per ounce, including a $20 premium, which supported the upward movement in domestic prices.

Silver also posted gains, rising by Rs139 to settle at Rs6,987 per tola, extending the bullish trend across precious metals.

Market analysts say ongoing global economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency conditions continue to influence gold and silver prices in the local market.