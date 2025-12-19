Per Tola Gold rates slides to Rs454,862 in Pakistan amid global dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on Friday, aligning with decline in the international market.

The price of gold per tola dropped by Rs900 to Rs454,862, while 10 grams of gold were sold at Rs389,970, down Rs772, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Change 1 Tola Gold 454,862 -900 10 Grams Gold 389,970 -772

On Thursday, gold had gained Rs2,200 per tola, reaching Rs455,762, before the latest decline.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $9, bringing the rate to $4,325 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Meanwhile, silver prices also decreased, falling by Rs52 to Rs6,848 per tola in local trading.

Analysts say the drop reflects ongoing fluctuations in the global bullion market, affecting both investor sentiment and local demand.