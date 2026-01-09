TikTok star Fatima Jatoi’s alleged video leak sparks controversy

LAHORE – A video allegedly featuring popular TikTok star Fatima Jatoi has recently surfaced online, generating significant attention and controversy.

The video, which contains explicit content, has not yet been verified for authenticity. While it has quickly spread across social media, the validity of the footage remains in question.

A phrase “6 minutes 36 seconds” is trending on social media with users linking it to Fatima Jatoi.

This is not the first time that a social media influencer has faced such allegations. Similar incidents involving other celebrities have led to widespread speculation, with many influencers rejecting such content, claiming that the videos are either fabricated or AI-generated.

👀 What’s really behind this?

fatima jatoi is coming up again on Twitter, with a video circulating, the word viral, the name Zulfi, and that 40 minutes 42 seconds detail being mentioned—raising more questions than answers 😱👇https://t.co/1qwUBRPheN pic.twitter.com/NJK4wZVPiQ — Salma Salsabil (@salsabil55253) January 9, 2026



In this case, Fatima Jatoi has not made a public statement yet, but rumors and discussions continue to swirl regarding the authenticity of the video.

As social media continues to grow as a platform for influencers, concerns over privacy and digital manipulation have also come to the forefront. Many fans have expressed their support for Jatoi, urging others not to jump to conclusions without concrete evidence.

Meanwhile, some fact-check portals have declared the video fake.