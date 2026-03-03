Port of Duqm hit by Iranian drones as Middle East escalation intensifies

DOHA – A drone strike targeted a massive oil storage tank at the strategic Port of Duqm in Oman.

The damage has been contained and, luckily, there are no casualties, but the incident raises alarming questions about security after reports that the same facility was attacked just days earlier.

Drone Strikes in Oman

Explosion at the port of Duqm in the Sultanate of Omanpic.twitter.com/PZo71MFAmp — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 3, 2026

In a terrifying chain reaction of violence, energy infrastructure across the region has come under fire. Production at LNG facilities in Qatar has been abruptly halted, while operations at the largest refinery in Saudi Arabia have also been suspended. The global energy market is already trembling, with oil and gas prices soaring as fears of prolonged disruption mount.

Meanwhile, the heart of the conflict appears to be intensifying. Reports describe deafening explosions in Tehran, the capital of Iran. Images from Lebanon show thick plumes of smoke rising over the southern suburbs of Beirut, suggesting fresh military action in the area.

Adding to the chaos, the Israeli military has confirmed a renewed wave of airstrikes targeting what it calls “military objectives” in both Tehran and Beirut. Civilian fears are growing as the conflict spreads across borders.

Saudi defense officials report that the U.S. embassy in Riyadh was struck by not one but two drone attacks. Meanwhile, Iranian state media claims that a U.S. airbase in Bahrain has been completely destroyed.