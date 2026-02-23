Imad Wasim sends legal notice to former wife Sania Ashfaq

Former Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim has broken his silence over allegations leveled by his former wife, Sania Ashfaq.

According to details, Imad Wasim’s legal team has termed the allegations made by Sania Ashfaq as baseless and false. In this regard, his legal team has formally sent her a legal notice.

Imad Wasim also reposted a video on X shared by journalist Riaz Haq, in which Advocate Aaliya Zareen Abbasi claimed that Sania Ashfaq’s allegation that Imad forced her to undergo an abortion is completely unfounded.

Advocate Aaliya Zareen Abbasi stated that Imad Wasim’s legal team has gathered all necessary medical records related to the matter.

She said that the decision to travel to the United States in November 2023 for the World Cup was made with mutual consent between the الزوج and wife, a fact that can also be confirmed by the relevant doctors.

Complete records of visits to the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and England in November 2023 have also been obtained and will be presented in court.

The lawyer further stated that the couple separated in November 2024 due to mutual differences. At that time, Sania Ashfaq was pregnant, and it was decided to wait until the birth of the child, during which all expenses were borne by Imad Wasim.

She added that following the birth of their son in July 2025, Imad Wasim has been fulfilling all responsibilities for their three children.

It is worth noting that former national team all-rounder Imad Wasim recently married social media influencer Naila Raja. A video of the wedding was shared on social media by his former wife, Sania Ashfaq, who also leveled serious allegations against him.