Midnight Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD – Panic spread across large parts of Pakistan as a strong earthquake sent tremors through the twin cities Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding regions, forcing residents out of their homes in fear.

National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed that seismic activity measured 5.8 on Richter scale, making it one of the stronger tremors felt recently.

The shaking was reported across wide swath of country, including Swat, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur, while residents in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley and Leepa Valley also felt ground move beneath them. Eyewitnesses said people rushed outdoors while reciting prayers as buildings swayed during the tremors. According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake’s epicentre was located in northern Tajikistan at a depth of 159 kilometres.

Luckily, no immediate reports of casualties or damages reported. The incident follows another unsettling seismic event earlier in December 2025, when 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Karachi and nearby areas in the dead of night.

While no damage was reported, the back-to-back earthquakes have reignited concerns over seismic activity across the region, leaving residents shaken and on edge.