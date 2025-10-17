Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar shaken by 5.6 magnitude Earthquake

Residents of Islamabad and Peshawar felt an earthquake on Friday, with tremors also reported in Abbottabad and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that the 5.6magnitue quake originated at a depth of 120 kilometres, with its epicenter near the Pakistan-Afghan border. Authorities have confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

While the tremors caused temporary concern among residents, no immediate damage has been observed. Local officials are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Residents are advised to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, and await official announcements regarding the earthquake.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…