Parwaaz Card could send 100,000 Youth Overseas; Find out how to apply

LAHORE – Visa fees, medical tests, and airfare were far beyond his reach. Just when it seemed like his dream might slip away, news broke of the Parwaaz Card Program. Launched by Punjab government under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the initiative offers interest-free financial support to youth like Ali, covering all the essential costs of working overseas.

For thousands, Parwaaz Card is not just a program, it’s ticket to a brighter future, turning long-held dreams into reality.

To transform lives of aspiring overseas workers, Punjab government officially launched Parwaaz Card Program, offering interest-free financial support to qualified youth who hold job offers abroad. The initiative, led by Maryam Nawaz, aims to remove the financial hurdles that prevent thousands of skilled Pakistanis from pursuing international employment opportunities.

Under this ambitious program, up to 1Lac eligible applicants will receive funding to cover critical expenses such as visa fees, medical examinations, and airfare. The scheme is specifically designed for candidates who already possess a verified job offer from an authorized foreign employer but lack the resources to complete the process.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, reside in Punjab, and hold a valid overseas employment offer. Authorities have stressed that only candidates who fully meet the criteria will be considered, ensuring a transparent and merit-based selection process.

Officials say the Parwaaz Card Program is more than just financial support—it is a structured and reliable pathway to international employment, helping youth achieve brighter futures while contributing to the local economy. Interested candidates are urged to apply online via the official portal at https://parwaaz.psdf.org.pk and provide accurate details to avoid delays in verification and approval.

With this bold initiative, the Punjab government is poised to turn thousands of overseas job offers into real, life-changing opportunities, empowering youth and setting a new standard for government-backed employment support programs.