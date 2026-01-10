Schools Winter Vacations 2026 extended for one week in Punjab amid cold wave

LAHORE – Relief for students and parents as Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced one-week extension of holidays in schools and colleges due to the intensifying winter cold.

The official notification is said to be issued today after a high-level meeting while minister made the statement.

Speaking to private TV channel, Rana Sikandar Hayat said the decision was made in light of keeping children’s health as the top priority, saying that the coldwave prompted authorities to extend the winter break.

School Winter Vacations Update

“I am informing you in advance that winter holidays are going to be extended,” the minister comfirmed. This announcement comes in response to growing demands from parents, who had urged the government to increase the duration of school holidays to protect children from the extreme cold.

With temperatures dropping sharply across the province, students can now look forward to extra time off from schools and colleges, while authorities continue to monitor the weather for further measures.