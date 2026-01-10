CSS 2026 Date Sheet released; Exams starting from 4th February

LAHORE – Exciting news for CSS aspirants as Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) announced CSS 2026 examination date sheet. According to the newly issued schedule, the highly competitive CSS written exams are set to commence from 4th February 2026.

On very first day, candidates will face English Essay paper, testing their command over language and ideas. Precis & Composition paper will be on 5th February 2026, ensuring that aspirants showcase their precision and writing skills.

General Knowledge papers are scheduled over three consecutive days 6th, 7th, and 8th February 2026. The examinations will then move to Islamiyat for Muslim candidates, and Comparative Study of Religions for non-Muslims on 9th February 2026, ensuring all candidates are evaluated in line with their respective backgrounds.

Adding to excitement, the optional subject papers will be conducted from 10th February to 15th February 2026, with morning and evening sessions arranged for different subject groups.

The commission urged all candidates to meticulously follow date sheet, ensure thorough preparation, and strictly adhere to all instructions regarding exam centers, roll number slips, and other guidelines. Any deviation could lead to inconvenience, the commission warned.

With CSS 2026 just around corner, the nation’s brightest minds are gearing up for what promises to be one of the most competitive examinations yet.