Fpsc Announces Major Change In Css 2026 Exam Pattern

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission has introduced an important change in CSS 2026.

According to report, the Federal Public Service Commission has made a change for the CSS Examination 2026 under which only one compulsory paper will be held in a single day, whereas previously two papers were conducted in one day.

According to the Federal Public Service Commission, this decision will be effective from the CSS Examination 2026 until further notice. The move aims to provide convenience to candidates.

The statement added that the purpose of revising the examination procedure is to make the conduct of exams more organized and smoother. It was also stated that the detailed timetable for the CSS Examination 2026 will be issued soon.