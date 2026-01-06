HONOR X9d set to shake Pakistani Market with 8300mAh Battery, top AI Features

KARACHI – HONOR is ready to make waves with the launch of its latest powerhouse, the HONOR X9d, promising unmatched durability, massive battery life, and intelligent AI-driven features for everyday life.

As part of HONOR’s X Series, the HONOR X9d is positioned as one of the most durable smartphones in its category, combining reinforced structural protection with endurance-focused innovation. The device has been developed to withstand the demands of real-life usage, making it relevant for users who rely on their smartphones throughout the day, at work, on the move, and in challenging environments.

Certified Durability Built for Everyday Life

The HONOR X9d comes equipped with comprehensive protection against drops, water, and dust, backed by globally recognized durability certifications, including SGS Triple Resistant Premium Performance Certification and SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification.

Built using a six-layer drop-resistant structure and HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology, the device is engineered to handle accidental drops on a wide range of everyday surfaces, including stone, asphalt, and tiled flooring. This all-around durability places the HONOR X9d among the most robust smartphones available in its segment.

To further enhance resilience, the device features an advanced multi-layer water resistance structure supporting IP69K-level protection, allowing it to operate reliably in rain, splashes, and dusty conditions. Intelligent features such as AI Heavy Rain Touch and AI Glove Touch ensure smooth screen responsiveness even in wet or cold environments.

Smart Protection for Long-Term Performance

The HONOR X9d also introduces One-Tap Dust and Water Ejection, a smart system designed to remove dust and moisture from the speaker area. This feature helps maintain clear audio output and supports long-term device performance, particularly for users exposed to outdoor or industrial environments.

Industry-Leading Battery Endurance

At the core of the HONOR X9d is an ultra-large 8300mAh silicon-carbon battery, designed to deliver extended usage with long-term reliability. Paired with HONOR’s battery health management technology, the device is built to maintain performance over years of use.

The smartphone supports 66W HONOR SuperCharge for fast recharging and wired reverse charging, enabling users to power other devices when needed. With optimized power efficiency, the HONOR X9d is designed to support multiple days of typical usage, reducing charging anxiety for users with demanding routines.

AI-Powered Photography and Immersive Display

The HONOR X9d features a 108MP ultra-sensing camera supported by optical and electronic image stabilization, enabling clear and detailed photography across lighting conditions. A suite of AI-powered editing tools, including object removal and image enhancement, allows users to refine photos effortlessly.

On the front, the device sports a 6.79-inch eye-comfort OLED display with ultra-high brightness and a smooth refresh rate, offering an immersive viewing experience optimized for both entertainment and daily use.

Availability in Pakistan

The HONOR X9d will be introduced in Pakistan through a phased rollout:

Pre-Bookings Open:January 17, 2026

First Sale Day:January 26, 2026

Further details regarding variants, offers, and availability will be announced closer to launch.

With its focus on certified durability, long-lasting power, and intelligent performance, the HONOR X9d is set to strengthen HONOR’s presence in Pakistan’s mid-range smartphone segment.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global AI device ecosystem company committed to redefining human-device interaction through innovation. With a growing portfolio that includes smartphones, wearables, tablets, and connected devices, HONOR continues to deliver reliable technology designed to meet real-world needs.