PTI stages sit-in near Adiala Jail as Imran Khan’s family denied meeting

RAWALPINDI – Today was the scheduled meeting day with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at the jail; however, no one—including his sisters—has been allowed to meet him so far. In protest, Aleema Khan and others have staged a sit-in near the jail.

A sit-in by PTI workers, led by Aleema Khan, is ongoing at the Factory Checkpost on Adiala Road, where his sisters Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan are also present. Protesters are chanting slogans, and several party leaders have joined the demonstration.

It is noteworthy that today was designated for meetings with Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail, prompting PTI workers to begin gathering at the Gorakhpur Checkpost. In view of the situation, heavy police deployment was made, and roads leading to Adiala Jail were blocked at five locations by setting up checkpoints.

Meanwhile, PTI workers recited the Holy Quran at the Factory Checkpost. Rawalpindi police brought a water tanker to the protest site and released water, flooding the area and forcing protesters to relocate. The tanker was later removed.

Later, the designated meeting time ended, but no leader—including Imran Khan’s sisters—was permitted to meet the PTI founder.

Several PTI leaders, including Salman Akram Raja, Aun Abbas Bappi, Shandana Gulzar, Naeem Panjutha, Meena Khan Afridi, and Shaukat Basra, are participating in the sit-in.