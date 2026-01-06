Khawaja Asif claims war success brings aircraft orders, IMF reliance may end in six months

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that after success in the war against India, Pakistan is receiving so many aircraft orders that it may not need the IMF in the next six months. He added that the world is acknowledging the strength of Pakistan’s armed forces, and this war served as a test of Pakistan’s aircraft.

Speaking on a private TV programme, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that if India attacks again, Pakistan is ready for war, and this was proven in May 2025. He said that by the grace of God, the confrontation with India showed the world the capability of Pakistan’s forces.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s aircraft were tested in the war against India and that the country is receiving such a large number of orders that IMF assistance may no longer be needed in six months.

The defence minister further said that the world witnessed Pakistan’s response in the Pakistan–India war, claiming that Prime Minister Modi suffered humiliation and has since lost respect both domestically and internationally.

He said that during the war, India approached the United States and also contacted China, adding that if India attempts any further adventure, it will receive the same response.

Speaking about Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Khawaja Asif said that Netanyahu is one of the worst criminals against humanity and a most-wanted offender. He added that if the United States truly supports humanity, it should abduct Netanyahu, take him to the US, and put him on trial.

The PML-N leader further said that people should pray that Netanyahu is abducted by Türkiye and taken to Ankara to settle all accounts. He added that what happened to the Palestinians has never been done to any nation, and those supporting Netanyahu are also “abettors.”

Opposition Talks Termed as Rhetoric and Rumours

Earlier, during an informal conversation with journalists, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed reports of negotiations with the opposition as mere rhetoric and rumours.

Responding to a question about updates on talks, he said that in his view no concrete progress has been made. He added that his information might be limited, but for now, there are only rumours regarding negotiations.