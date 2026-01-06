Pakistan clinch Under-19 tri-series title with nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Pakistan defeated hosts Zimbabwe by nine wickets to win the Under-19 ODI tri-series at Old Hararians on Tuesday. Chasing 159, the green shirts cruised to victory in the 17th over, losing just one wicket.

A commanding opening partnership between Sameer Minhas and Mohammad Shayan set the tone, adding 145 runs. Minhas was the star, smashing 114 off 51 balls with 17 fours and five sixes, marking his third half-century of the tournament before converting it into a century. Shayan remained unbeaten on 38, while Usman Khan contributed two runs.

Batting first, Zimbabwe stumbled early, losing five wickets for just 15 runs. Umar Zaib was the standout bowler with 4/20, supported by Abdul Subhan (2/?) and others, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 158. Michael Blignaut top-scored with 60, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Pakistan’s dominant performance.