Uk Universities Suspend Admissions For Pakistani Students

LONDON – Nine major universities in the United Kingdom have temporarily suspended admissions for new students from Pakistan and Bangladesh, citing a surge in asylum applications as the main reason.

British authorities said that many students apply for political asylum immediately after arriving on student visas, in an attempt to secure permanent residency.

As a result, the UK government has placed Pakistan and Bangladesh in the high-risk category and decided to halt student visas or tighten visa conditions further.

UK universities have been instructed to grant admissions only to students who are genuinely pursuing education, following strict scrutiny.

Universities have also been directed not to admit applicants who misuse visa system loopholes or special exemptions.

Due to these measures, nearly 20 percent of visa applications from Pakistani students are now being rejected.

UK Border Security Minister Dame Angela Eagle clarified that attempts to obtain permanent residency in the UK under the guise of education will not be tolerated.

She added that the government wants universities to strengthen admission procedures further to discourage applicants with improper intentions.