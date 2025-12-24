Barrister Shahzad Akbar attacked Near Cambridge Home, PTI says

LONDON – Barrister Shahzad Akbar, an ardent critic of Pakistan’s current regime, was viciously attacked near his home in Cambridge in what appears to be a targeted assault, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said.

In a statement, PTI said attacker was wearing a mask, gloves, and an overall, suggesting proper planning. Shahzad Akbar reportedly suffered broken nose in two places and hairline fracture to his jaw, leaving him seriously injured and shaken.

This horrifying incident is not the first attack on Akbar since he was forced to flee Pakistan due to threats to his life. The repeat targeting of political exile sparked grave concerns about transnational repression and the safety of dissidents even on British soil.

The attack on Shahzad Akbar sent shockwaves as United Kingdom remained refuge for those persecuted for their political beliefs, and Imran Khan’s party said this violent assault raises urgent questions about whether that protection is being compromised.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar remained in UK after ouster of jailed prime minister Imran Khan. He served as Special Assistant and later Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Interior and Accountability, holding federal minister status till 2022, where he led anti-corruption initiatives, including the Assets Recovery Unit, and oversaw investigations into major financial scandals.

Since leaving office, Akbar faced NAB investigations over alleged unexplained assets and financial misconduct. Residing in Britain, he survived an acid attack in 2023 and initiated legal action against the Pakistani government.

In 2025, Pakistan formally requested his extradition amid ongoing probes.