UK asked to hand over Shahzad Akbar, Adil Raja to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government launched decisive “case-by-case” effort to bring former Accountability Adviser Shahzad Akbar back from UK. All details of his legal cases and judicial proceedings have been officially shared with British authorities, according to sources.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally handed over documents to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott. The documents include references to three cases registered against Shahzad Akbar with Federal Police in Islamabad, two at Secretariat Police Station and one at Kohsar Police Station.

The documents provide details of Shahzad Akbar’s convictions in NAB courts, as well as information on cases filed against him with the National Counterterrorism Authority (NCA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). His status as an absconder in local courts is also included.

The move comes just days after Mohsin Naqvi met with High Commissioner Jane Marriott, during which he submitted extradition papers for both Shahzad Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja. Minister Naqvi stressed that both individuals are wanted in Pakistan and must be immediately handed over to face legal proceedings.

The federal government’s action marks a significant escalation in efforts to bring back high-profile figures currently abroad, highlighting Islamabad’s determination to pursue justice against those it claims are evading accountability.