Indonesia seeks to broaden defence ties with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Indonesia’s Minister of Defence, on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said ISPR.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. They emphasized the importance of enhancing institutional linkages, expanding training collaboration, and promoting defence industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The Indonesian defence minister praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed Indonesia’s keen interest in broadening defence ties with Pakistan across multiple domains.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a strong, enduring defence relationship with Indonesia, grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and converging strategic interests.