Hania Aamir’s witty response to divorce prediction leaves fans amused

A prediction about marriage and divorce involving Pakistan’s lively and vibrant actress Hania Aamir this year has made headlines. Hania Aamir responded to the astrologer in her trademark sarcastic style, leaving fans in fits of laughter.

Hania Aamir is one of Pakistan’s most-followed Instagram celebrities. The 28-year-old actress is widely loved for her candid personality, quick wit, and her habit of speaking openly on social media.

Recently, Hania Aamir shared a video from a local TV channel on her Instagram account in which an astrologer was seen making predictions about her personal life. According to the video, the astrologer claimed that an analysis of Hania’s horoscope and astrological signs indicated that she would face a divorce in 2026—despite the fact that the actress is currently unmarried.

The unusual prediction did not go unnoticed by Hania Aamir. As expected, she responded with humor and sarcasm, commenting on the video: “Strange… at least let the marriage happen first.”

Her remark quickly went viral on social media, prompting a flood of humorous reactions from fans. One user tagged Hania and wrote, “Hania, do you know about this?” while another joked, “So you secretly got married and didn’t even tell us?” Someone else questioned, “How can there be a divorce before marriage?”

Meanwhile, toward the end of last year, rumors also circulated that Hania Aamir and her former boyfriend, singer Asim Azhar, had grown close again and might be considering marriage. However, neither of them has issued any official statement on the matter so far.

Hania Aamir’s response once again proves that she knows how to entertain her fans not only on screen but also in real life.