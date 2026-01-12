PTCL under fire as Board Members pocket $8,000 Per Meeting

ISLAMABAD – When Senate committee session started, no one expected numbers that would spark outrage across the room.

Four government-appointed members, three secretaries, and a federal minister were revealed to be pocketing $8,000 just for attending a single PTCL board meeting.

The telecom giant amassed intense scrutiny after it emerged that board members are receiving a staggering $8,000 for attending single meeting, sparking outrage in the Senate. During a heated session of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications (IT & Telecom), senators demanded answers on how public funds are being spent and questioned the oversight of government-appointed officials.

PTCL’s legal advisor defended payments, saying that board members do not enjoy extraordinary perks but are compensated for attending meetings. The board includes four government-appointed members, three secretaries, and one federal minister in charge of economic affairs, confirmed as Ahad Cheema.

Senator Saadia Abbasi cited government directive revealing that PM capped board fees at Rs1million, insisting any excess must be returned to the national treasury. The committee pressed PTCL on whether any board members had reimbursed fees exceeding this limit.

Experts warn that such payments highlight lack of accountability in Pakistan’s public sector, where officials often receive multiple allowances in addition to salaries. While PTCL maintains its payments are legal, the optics of lavish board fees are fueling public mistrust. Analysts say transparent reporting, independent audits, and strict adherence to federal caps are crucial to restore confidence.