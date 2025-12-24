Arshad Nadeem invited to World Sports Summit 2025 in Dubai

Pakistan’s top javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has been invited to attend the World Sports Summit 2025, which will be held in Dubai from December 29 to 30.

According to a report, the World Sports Summit is a world-class global sports conference that brings together renowned athletes, sports officials, and stakeholders from around the world to celebrate excellence in sports and discuss the future of the sporting industry.

Arshad Nadeem will be the only athlete representing Pakistan at the summit.

Other global sports personalities attending the event include former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, renowned tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Sania Mirza, NFL star Reggie Bush, and football legends Ronaldo and Paolo Maldini.

Arshad Nadeem made national history by winning a gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024, setting an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters. His other achievements include a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, and a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

In addition, in 2025, Arshad won another gold medal at the 35th National Games, where his best throw measured 81.81 meters.