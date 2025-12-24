Road Travel in Lahore becomes costlier after surge in Ring Road Toll Tax

LAHORE – Lahore Ring Road Authority announced an immediate increase in toll taxes for all vehicle categories. The decision comes as part of the authority’s plan to boost revenue and maintain road infrastructure.

Under the new toll structure Cars and jeeps will now pay Rs. 70, up from Rs. 60. High SUVs, wagons, minibuses, and Coasters will pay Rs. 140.

Buses have seen their tolls rise to Rs. 350. Loaders, pickups, and dumpers with up to two or three axles will be charged Rs. 420. Loaders, trucks, and trailers with more than three axles will now pay Rs.700.

Lahore Ring Road Tax

Vehicle Type Toll Tax Cars & Jeeps Rs. 70 High SUVs, Wagons, Minibuses, Coasters Rs. 140 Buses Rs. 350 Loaders, Pickups, Dumpers (up to 2–3 axles) Rs. 420 Loaders, Trucks, Trailers (more than 3 axles) Rs. 700

Lahore Ring Road Authority has made it clear that the new toll rates will be implemented immediately. Commuters and transporters are advised to adjust to the revised charges.

The increase affects daily travelers, commercial vehicles, and logistics operations, highlighting the growing costs of using Lahore’s major transport artery.