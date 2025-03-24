Lahore-Islamabad Motorway New Toll Tax for Cars from April 2025

LAHORE – Road travel has become more expensive in Pakistan as the National Highway Authority (NHA) jacked up toll taxes for highways and motorways.

Drivers and commuters lamented second raise within period of three months, as it adds to the financial burden on road users. According to the revised toll rates issued by the NHA, cars traveling on the national highways and motorways will now pay higher toll fees. The updated rates are as follows:

National Highways Toll Rates for Cars

Highways Toll Rate for Cars Kohat Tunnel (N-55) 200 IMDCW (N-75) 200 Mianwali-Muzaffargarh (N-135) 70

Motorways Toll Rates for Cars

Motorways Toll Rate for Cars Islamabad-Peshawar (M-1) 550 Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3) 800 Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan (M-4) 1050 Multan-Sukkur (M-5) 1200 D.I. Khan-Hakla (M-14) 650 Hassanabadl-Havelian-Manshera Expressway (E-35) 300

The revision will apply to personal vehicles traveling on Pakistan’s extensive road network, which is used daily by thousands of commuters. The revised toll rates could significantly impact car owners, especially those who regularly travel on highways and motorways for work or business.

The move is also likely to lead to a debate on the adequacy of the country’s road infrastructure, with many questioning the justification for these increases without substantial improvements in the quality and safety of the roads.