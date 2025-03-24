Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Man booked under PECA law for sharing video of traffic cop lifting wrongly parked car

RAWALPINDI – Police have registered a case against a man under the PECA Act 2016 in Rawalpindi for sharing a video of a traffic official lifting a wrongly parked car on social media.

The case was registered at the Cantt Police Station on a complaint filed by Traffic Warden Imran Sikandar.

The case has been registered under Section 21, Subsection 1D of the PECA Act 2016.

The complainant alleged that the accused made a video of him lifting a wrongly parked vehicle and shared it on social media. He added that a challan was also issued for the wrong parking of the vehicle, as per the law.

The FIR sated that the vehicle was parked outside a shop, and the shop owner made the video.

It added that the shop owner uploaded the video to create hatred and incite violence against the traffic police among the public.

Last week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against a suspect in Islamabad over his alleged “anti-state campaign” and leaking “sensitive government data” on social media.

The suspect, named Asad Nawaz, was arrested in a raid in Bani Gala after the cybercrime wing filed a case against him under the PECA Act 2016.

According to the FIA, the suspect shared personal passports of citizens and photos of high-ranking government officials on social media.

