Director, Journalist Furqan T. Siddiqui passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Director, producer, and journalist Furqan T Siddiqui has tragically passed away following a choking incident.

Siddiqui, known for his significant contributions to the media and entertainment industry, lost his life after a chicken bone became lodged in his throat, severely injuring his voice box and leading to choking, reports said.

Despite immediate efforts to save him, including CPR at Liaquat National Hospital, Siddiqui could not be revived.

The tragic news has shocked the entertainment community, with condolences pouring in from across the showbiz industry. Friends, family, and colleagues have expressed their heartfelt grief, remembering him for his dedication to his craft and his lasting impact on the media landscape.

Furqan Siddiqui

Siddiqui’s untimely death has left a void in the entertainment industry, and fans and colleagues alike mourn the loss of a talented individual.