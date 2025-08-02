Pakistan increases EOBI pensions by 15 percent

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has announced a 15 percent increase in pensions for registered employees under the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

The marriage award for workers has been doubled, while a 50% increase has been approved in the death grant, reports said.

The recent increase in EOPBI pensions and grants demonstrate Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s dedication to the welfare of the labour community.

Last month, the federal cabinet approved a 15 percent increase in Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions.

The cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, deliberated and approved it.

The increase in pensions will take effect from January 1, 2025. The move is aimed at providing financial relief to senior citizens.

Reports said the meeting also focused on granting approval for a Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Arab states, expected to enhance economic cooperation and trade flows.

Another significant point on the agenda was the extension of permission for the import of unregistered medicines to address ongoing pharmaceutical challenges in the country.