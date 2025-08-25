Pti Leaders Get 10 Year Jail Term In Rana Sanaullah House Attack Case

FAISALABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Monday sentenced 75 individuals in absentia, including prominent leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the case related to the May 9 attack on the residence of senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

According to court proceedings, 59 individuals received 10-year prison sentences, while 16 others were handed three-year jail terms.

Meanwhile, 34 of the accused, including former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Zain Qureshi, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The high-profile case stems from the violent protests and arson attacks that occurred across various cities on May 9, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In Faisalabad, four separate cases were registered in connection with the unrest. Three of these cases had already been decided; this latest ruling pertains to the fourth case — the attack on Rana Sanaullah’s home, registered at Samanabad Police Station.

Among those sentenced to 10 years in prison are PTI senior figures including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul. All individuals convicted were sentenced in their absence, as they failed to appear before the court.

The case initially included 109 named suspects, with charges ranging from terrorism and vandalism to incitement and destruction of public and private property.