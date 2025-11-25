Iran thanks Pakistan for support during Israel conflict

ISLAMABAD – Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its diplomatic and moral support during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, praising the bravery and success of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He stated, “Pakistan’s victory is our victory.”

According to the President’s House, Dr. Larijani met with President Asif Ali Zardari, who welcomed him and congratulated him on assuming charge of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The two leaders highlighted that continuous exchanges between Islamabad and Tehran reflect positive momentum in bilateral relations, noting that cooperation between neighboring countries is essential for the shared interests of their citizens.

President Zardari emphasized the historical, religious, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran and thanked Iran for its consistent support during the conflict with India. He added that Pakistan seeks to work with Iran to enhance bilateral trade and strengthen rail connectivity to boost commerce, tourism, and facilitate travel, especially for pilgrims. He also stressed the need for a mutually feasible solution regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

During the meeting, Dr. Larijani conveyed greetings and congratulations from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to President Zardari. He also commended Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and the role of the armed forces during the recent conflict.

The discussions covered regional and global developments, security, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Dr. Larijani also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation for a peaceful and prosperous future. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of historical and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran and called for strengthening relations across various sectors.

Dr. Larijani emphasized the need to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in wide-ranging areas of Pakistan-Iran relations. Both sides exchanged views on key regional and international developments and stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Sharif appreciated Iran’s principled stance on regional issues and its solidarity with Pakistan during challenging times. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working with Iran for a peaceful and prosperous future and conveyed his respect and best wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, thanking them for strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations.

Dr. Larijani also acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating negotiations and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. During the meeting, it was agreed that a delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, would visit Iran soon to further promote cooperation between the two countries, particularly in agriculture, communications, and connectivity.