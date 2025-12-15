Aleema confirms viral Imran Khan photo as genuine, slams solitary confinement

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has declared the picture of Imran Khan that recently went viral on social media to be genuine.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan said that any judge who cannot work according to justice, the Constitution, and the law should vacate their position.

She stated that the PTI founder is being kept in solitary confinement. “A picture of the founder has surfaced on social media. It is old, but it appears to be real. The media should also verify it,” she said.

When a journalist asked about allegations of her links with intelligence agencies, Aleema Khan responded, “Which agency? MI or ISI? These are all our own agencies.”

She said, “I am ready to bear everyone’s burden—whoever wants can take my name. They do not allow us to meet him; they throw water on us. Let them do whatever they want, we will not step back from our mission. I feel pity for those who take Sher Afzal Marwat seriously. Today, I told the judge that those testifying against me are just soldiers and are giving false testimony on the Quran.”

She added that “they will be punished; they are scapegoats. The real culprits are those who force them to testify. Imran Khan formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the supremacy of justice, the Constitution, the law, and democracy, and he has been imprisoned for the past two and a half years for these very principles.”

Aleema Khan further said that Imran Khan never gives up two things: faith in Allah and exercise. “Even if he is confined, he exercises inside his cell. Meeting my brother in Adiala Jail is our constitutional, legal, and moral right. Keeping anyone in solitary confinement for more than five days is considered torture under international laws. We will go again on Tuesday to seek a meeting.”

She concluded by saying that Imran Khan will not compromise or make any deal on three issues: the supremacy of the Constitution, the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments, and transparent elections.