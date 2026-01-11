UAE Airline offers 10% Discount for Pakistan Travelers; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Imagine boarding flight from Pakistan and stepping into premium comfort without losing all your savings. Emirates is making that dream a little closer to reality as travelers can enjoy up to 10% off on selected tickets.

Pakistan-bound travelers have reason to celebrate as Emirates announced a limited-time special promotion that could make your next international trip more affordable and luxurious.

Passengers can now enjoy up to 10 percent off on selected air tickets. To get this deal, travelers must enter the promo code PKSCP25 at the time of booking.

Emirates explains that campaign aims to make premium travel more accessible for passengers planning trips in the coming days and encourages advance bookings via the airline’s official channels. However, this offer applies only to selected routes and fares, and all terms and conditions are available on Emirates’ dedicated campaign webpage.

Standard Chartered Bank credit card holders can also turn their ticket payments into easy monthly installments over 12 months, with zero percent markup. Of course, this facility depends on card eligibility, bank terms, and other rules.

Officials stressed that, like other promotions, this offer does not cover every route or fare type, so passengers are advised to carefully review the terms before booking.

Emirates is expanding its Premium Economy product to include Karachi. Starting 1st March, daily Dubai–Karachi flights EK606/607 will be operated with upgraded Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, featuring modern cabins, enhanced seating, and Premium Economy class.

Travel between UAE and Pakistan is backed by daily flights connecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Travelers are advised to check route-specific terms and book early through official channels to make the most of these deals, while keeping an eye on airline websites for promotions and updated travel requirements.