Emirates Dubai flight misparked at Karachi domestic terminal

An international flight arriving from Dubai was mistakenly parked at the domestic terminal of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport before being corrected.

According to sources, the flight, operated by a foreign airline, landed at 12:50 AM local time. However, due to an oversight, the aircraft was directed to the domestic terminal instead of the international terminal. Once the error was realized, the plane was pushed back and relocated to the correct terminal.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) explained that the mistake occurred because there was no available space or boarding bridge at the international terminal at the time of arrival. As a result, the Emirates airline flight was parked at the domestic terminal. Authorities clarified that this is a routine occurrence, with air traffic control (ATC) and airside officials in constant communication with the flight crew to ensure smooth operations.