Jinnah House Attack Case: Court sets March 6 for indictment of accused

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has summoned the accused in the Jinnah House attack case to face formal charges on March 6.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Muzaffar Ali Gul, took place at the Kot Lakhpat Jail. The detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, were brought to court for attendance. Meanwhile, those granted bail, including Alia Hamza, Khadijah Shah, Sanam Javed, and Rubina Jamil, also appeared before the court.

The court has directed all accused to ensure their presence on March 6 for the indictment proceedings. The PTI leaders and activists are facing charges of inciting rebellion and engaging in violent protests. A case has been registered against them at the Sarwar Road Police Station.