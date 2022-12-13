PM’ son Suleman Shehbaz gets 14-day protective bail

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday approved two weeks protective bail for sitting Prime Minister’s son Suleman Shehbaz in money laundering case filed by the federal investigators.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz took Suleman’s petition as the latter surrendered before court.

During the hearing, Suleman apprised the court that he left for UK in 2018, maintaining that case was lodged in 2020, two years after he left his homeland. He further maintained not receiving any call-up notice from FIA.

His counsel said court declared him as proclaimed offender in his absence, and prayed before court to grant him protective bail to be able to appear in special central court of Lahore.

After arguments, IHC bench granted him 14 days of protective bail directed him to appear before the special court within two weeks.

Suleman reunites with family after 4 years

The younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Pakistan, days after Islamabad High Court restricted authorities from arresting him in graft cases. In one of the clips, the premier can be seen welcoming his son as the latter touched his father's feet who then hugged him.

Suleman, a businessman by profession, travelled to the UK in 2018 when the anti-graft watchdog lodged cases against him. He earlier mentioned being forced for self-exile, saying fake and manipulated cases were registered against him and his family to facilitate former ruling PTI.

In the year 2020, federal investigators lodged a case against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons under several sections for money laundering. Official maintained that Suleman and his brother hold scores of Benami accounts which were used to launder over Rs16 billion.

Several PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif get relief in a money laundering case earlier in October this year as a special court acquitted ruling party members.