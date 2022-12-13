Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan again to promote girls' education, fellowship programme

LAHORE – Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to her native country on Tuesday along with her family members to help Pakistani girls get access to STEAM education and a fellowship programme for teachers.

Reports in local media suggest that the noted education activist arrived with her father Ziauddin Yousafzai in Lahore on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

Malala, who was shot by Taliban while returning home from school, will help Pakistani girls to get access to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education.

During her stay in the South Asian nation, Malala will interact with stakeholders in education, government, the development community, digital cultural creators, students, and youth.

In the provincial capital, Malala and her father would also meet with Punjab Chief Minister Elahi with a focus on education and the work of the Malala Fund in Pakistan. She will then attend Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) and the Malala Fund team events for awareness of the academic program within Pakistan, with a focus on science education for young girls.

The noble laureate visited her native country two months after her last visit when she visited flood hit areas.