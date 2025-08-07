Pakistani woman stuns world by giving birth to Eight Babies in Two Years

LAHORE – A woman in northern-central Punjab has given birth to five babies at once, including four girls and one boy at a private hospital, drawing attention across the region.

Komal, a resident of Gujranwala, was brought to hospital a day earlier for delivery. The medical team successfully performed the birth, surprising not only the hospital staff but also visitors and attendants present at the facility at the time.

Hospital sources confirmed that one of the baby girls is in critical condition and has been shifted to intensive care. The rest of the newborns, along with the mother, are in stable condition and are receiving complete medical support.

What makes this case even more extraordinary is that Komal previously given birth to triplets just two years ago. With the latest birth, she is now a mother of eight children within just two years, a development that has both surprised and delighted her family.

The hospital administration said that all necessary medical facilities are being provided, and the health of the mother and babies is improving with each passing hour.