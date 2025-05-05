Fatah Missile Fired Successfully As Pakistan Signals Readiness In Face Of India Standoff

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of its short-range surface-to-surface missile from the FATAH Series, with a reported range of 120 kilometers amid tensions with arch-rival India.

The launch was part of the ongoing military exercise ‘Ex INDUS’, aimed at assessing combat preparedness of the Pakistan Army and validating key technical upgrades, particularly the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced strike accuracy.

The training launch was observed by senior military officials, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

According to official sources, the missile test was designed not only to evaluate the system’s technical performance but also to reinforce confidence in the Army’s operational capability during a period of heightened regional tension.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff congratulated the troops, engineers, and scientists involved in the exercise. They praised the military’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and reaffirmed confidence in its ability to respond decisively to any threat.

This launch comes at a time of renewed diplomatic unease between Islamabad and New Delhi, with both countries maintaining high alert on border security and defense preparedness. While Pakistan has maintained that such exercises are routine and defensive in nature, analysts suggest the timing sends a strong message of deterrence.