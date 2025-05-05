Eid ul Azha 2025: Five Animal Markets announced in Islamabad this year

ISLAMABAD – With Eid ul Azha just around the corner, Islamabad district administration announced officially designated livestock trading points in federal capital.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said approved cattle markets will remain operational from 1st to 13th of Zilhajj. These markets will be located in Sangjani, Sector I-15, Bhara Kahu, Lehtrar Road, and along the Islamabad Expressway. Tender notices for managing these sites have already been issued to relevant contractors.

Cattle market locations in Islamabad

Sangjani

Sector I-15

Bhara Kahu

Lehtrar Road

Along the Islamabad Expressway

Islamabad administration strictly restricted any sale or purchase of Qurbani animals before official opening dates. Officials warned that any market operating outside approved zones will be deemed illegal and dismantled.

Special monitoring teams have been deployed and have already started clearing unauthorized animal sale points. Authorities noted that illegal setups often lead to hygiene issues and cause disturbances in residential areas.

Each of five authorized markets will be equipped with necessary facilities, including clean drinking water, power supply, and clearly marked entry and exit points. Veterinary teams will also be present to check the health of animals and ensure safe, regulated trade.