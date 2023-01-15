Pakistan PM, world leaders saddened by tragic plane crash in Nepal

ISLAMABAD/Kathmandu – Pakistan, and other nations on Sunday extended their heartiest condolences to the victims of the Nepal plane crash that killed 68 passengers and was said to be the most deadly air crash in 30 years in the history of the South Asian country.
Latest reports in international media quoting local sources claimed that death toll has soared to 68 as the Yeti Airlines passenger jet crashed near central Nepal.
Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal said he was saddened by the tragic accident, while the incident garnered reactions from world leaders including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who offered profound condolences over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident.
In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “in this difficult and sad time, our sympathies and prayers are with the government, the people of Nepal, and the affected families.”
Sharif also prayed to the Almighty to grant the bereaved families courage to endure this trauma with patience and perseverance.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal. pic.twitter.com/Gk2ygKmm8L— President PMLN (@president_pmln) January 15, 2023
Pakistan President Arif Alvi expressed his deepest condolences over the sad loss of precious lives stating that his thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and grieving people of Nepal.
World leaders mourn the tragic incident
As almost all the people on board died in a tragic crash, international leaders mourned the incident.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences. The BJP leader said that he was pained by the tragic air crash in which precious lives were lost.
In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, Modi wrote in a tweet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent condolences to his Nepalese counterpart.
In a statement, Putin said consoles the tragic crash of the passenger plane near the town of Pokhara. "Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible plane crash," he said in a statement issued by Kremlin official website.
Chinese Ambassador Chen Song too expressed condolences to the victims and the bereaved families.
In a tweet, he said “Shocked to learn that a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed in Pokhara, resulting in heavy casualties. At this difficult time, our thoughts are with Nepali people.”
