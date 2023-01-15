Search

Pakistan PM, world leaders saddened by tragic plane crash in Nepal

Web Desk 10:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD/Kathmandu – Pakistan, and other nations on Sunday extended their heartiest condolences to the victims of the Nepal plane crash that killed 68 passengers and was said to be the most deadly air crash in 30 years in the history of the South Asian country.

Latest reports in international media quoting local sources claimed that death toll has soared to 68 as the Yeti Airlines passenger jet crashed near central Nepal.

Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal said he was saddened by the tragic accident, while the incident garnered reactions from world leaders including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who offered profound condolences over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “in this difficult and sad time, our sympathies and prayers are with the government, the people of Nepal, and the affected families.”

Sharif also prayed to the Almighty to grant the bereaved families courage to endure this trauma with patience and perseverance.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi expressed his deepest condolences over the sad loss of precious lives stating that his thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and grieving people of Nepal.

World leaders mourn the tragic incident

As almost all the people on board died in a tragic crash, international leaders mourned the incident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences. The BJP leader said that he was pained by the tragic air crash in which precious lives were lost.

In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, Modi wrote in a tweet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent condolences to his Nepalese counterpart.

In a statement, Putin said consoles the tragic crash of the passenger plane near the town of Pokhara. "Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible plane crash," he said in a statement issued by Kremlin official website.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Song too expressed condolences to the victims and the bereaved families.

In a tweet, he said “Shocked to learn that a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed in Pokhara, resulting in heavy casualties. At this difficult time, our thoughts are with Nepali people.”

Casualties feared as plane carrying 72 crashes in Nepal

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.75 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110

