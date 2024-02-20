X services remain suspended in Pakistan for fourth consecutive day

The services of X, formerly known as Twitter, were suspended in Pakistan on February 17 and have not been restored until now.
As X users in Pakistan are facing difficulties in accessing the services of the microblogging website, they are using different VPNs to access the social networking platform. Over the last four days, X services in Pakistan were restored briefly in Pakistan on February 19, but were suspended again after a short while.
On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has announced that he will move the high court against suspension of X services in Pakistan.
In a related development, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has denounced disruption of social media and internet services in Pakistan and called for immediate restoration of all platforms, including X.
In a statement, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari highlighted the pivotal role of the Internet and social media platforms as primary sources of global information. They said that disruption of these platforms poses a significant threat to the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and speech.
“We urgently call for immediate restoration and uninterrupted provision of Internet services in the country,” they demanded.
They emphasised that such disruptions not only deprive people of vital information during the current chaotic situation but also hinder economic activities.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
