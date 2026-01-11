Pakistan flags serious implications of Israel recognizing Somaliland

JEDDAH — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar issued stark warning that Israel’s recognition of the self-declared “Republic of Somaliland” could trigger far-reaching instability in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Speaking at 22nd Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Ishaq Dar declared that Islamabad would not tolerate any actions that threaten Somalia’s development, sovereignty, or territorial integrity. The extraordinary session was convened following Israel’s unprecedented decision to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state. “

This development is a direct assault on Somalia’s internationally recognized borders,” Dar said, stressing that principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable under international law.

Dar also highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for urgent international efforts to end the war and ensure uninterrupted delivery of aid to civilians. He vehemently opposed any schemes to forcibly displace Palestinians, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for their right to self-determination.

Dar also warned that the conflict in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK) remains a major source of regional tension and a potential nuclear flashpoint. He called for renewed UN-led efforts to secure a just and lasting solution in line with Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, in his opening remarks, condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a dangerous precedent that undermines international law and threatens regional security in the Horn of Africa.

In a strongly worded resolution, the OIC reaffirmed its full support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that Somaliland is an integral part of Somalia with no independent international legal status. The organization condemned attempts to separate or recognize Somaliland as blatant interference in Somali affairs.

The resolution also denounced an Israeli official’s visit to Somaliland on January 6, 2026, labeling it a serious violation of Somali sovereignty. It rejected any foreign military, intelligence, or security presence on Somali soil without government approval, warning that such actions cross a “red line.”

OIC members and international organizations were urged to avoid any engagement with Somaliland authorities outside Somalia’s legal framework. The organization further condemned any plans to forcibly displace Palestinians, emphasizing that participation would constitute complicity in serious breaches of international and humanitarian law.