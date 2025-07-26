Two sisters drugged, gang raped in Khushab village

KHUSHAB – A deeply disturbing case of sexual violence has emerged from Tehsil Noorpur Thal in Punjab’s Khushab district, where two sisters were reportedly drugged and sexually assaulted by four men.

The young women, aged 19 and 22, were alone at home in the village of Peelo Venus when the suspects allegedly gave them sedatives and took turns assaulting them.

The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Hasnain, Abdul Rauf, Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Ayub.

The local police have filed a case based on a complaint by the victims’ father. Law enforcement has launched a series of raids to apprehend the suspects, who are currently on the run.

Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure justice and that medical and legal support is being provided to the victims.