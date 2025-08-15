Pakistan, US vow to boost cooperation in counterterrorism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United States have agreed to further enhance bilateral relations especially in the areas of counterterrorism, border security and anti-narcotics.

This understanding reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo in Islamabad today.

They also agreed to make the exchange of information more effective in the fields of counterterrorism and counter-narcotics.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said since President Donald Trump’s administration came into power, Pakistan-US relations have improved significantly. He commended President Trump’s sincere efforts for global peace and noted that transparency, mutual trust, and cooperation are the hallmarks of the bilateral relationship.

Mohsin Naqvi termed the US decision to designate the banned BLA and banned Majeed Brigade as Foreign terrorist organizations a commendable step, expressing hope that Pakistan-US cooperation will yield positive results in eliminating terrorism.

Gregory LoGerfo acknowledged Pakistan’s geo-strategic importance. He also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and Federal Interior Secretary were also present on the occasion.